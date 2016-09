Myles Brennan breaks state record for passing yards

Myles Brennan broke the state record for passing yards, previously held by Dylan Favre, on Friday, September 16, 2016, against D'Iberville. Brennan needed 125 yards on Friday to surpass 12,559. Brennan threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns on 28 of 32 passing — in three quarters. He now stands at 12,801 yards.