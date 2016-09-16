Senior leads Pass Christian past West Lincoln on Homecoming

West Lincoln was no match for homecoming-ready Pass Christian.
The Pirates took charge early, scoring 35 points in the first quarter en-route to a 57-12 thrashing.
V.J. Swanier scored the first two Pirates touchdowns and carried for both 2-point conversions.
Montrell Alexander extended the Pirates’ lead to 22-0 on an interception return four minutes into the game.
Zadarrious Sutton scored from one-yard out on a pop-up fumble to give the Pirates a 28-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter. Nate Stewart scored from 2 yards out, and Jordan Langham converted the PAT kick to close out the first quarter scoring at 35-0.
“We did a good job of not turning the ball over tonight,” said Pirates coach Casey Wittman. “Turnovers have hurt us in our earlier games. Although we won some of those game. We’ve got to continue to protect the ball.
“Our kids came out excited and ready to play their homecoming game. They were up for this game. I’m proud of how we continue to improve.”
West Lincoln scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and a 32-yard pass play in the third quarter.
Swanier scored his third touchdown in the second quarter after a 30-minute weather delay. He led the Pirates (3-2) with three touchdowns on the night and 154 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Tionne Frost rushed for 79 yards on five carries and a touchdown. His brother, lineman Travon Frost, also scored on a 2-yard TD run.
Comments