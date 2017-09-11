Fallen Oak set to host Veteran Golfers Association’s national championship

For the second consecutive year, the Veteran Golfers Association will host its National Championship at Biloxi’s Fallen Oak. The tournament is set to run Oct. 8-11 and will feature a field of regional winners that qualified over the course of the year for the opportunity to play for the title.
The 2017 VGA Tour included more than 200 tournaments at military, public and private courses, with more than 2,500 veteran golfers participating. Like the tour events, the VGA National Championship features three divisions of competition: Veteran, Combat Wounded and Family. Within each division are four handicapped flights and an open handicap Women’s flight.
Wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients will make up nearly half the field, and competitors will range from enlisted personnel to three-star generals.
“MGM Resorts International and Beau Rivage are very honored once again to host the VGA National Championship for military veterans who will travel here from all over the United States,” Fallen Oak director of golf Rick Gehr said. “For these players, this tour championship is more than a game or friendly match. Rather, it’s about the benefits they derive from the camaraderie and sportsmanship of competition, and we’re proud that our award-winning golf course and resort here in Biloxi continues to be their destination of choice.”
“The regional qualifiers provided an exciting run-up to the championship with numerous playoffs, narrowly eliminating some excellent golfers” said VGA President Joshua Peyton, a retired Army Captain and Army Ranger. “Just qualifying to play in this year’s championship at Fallen Oak is a significant accomplishment for our fellow veterans.”
Founded in 2014, the VGA is a national non-profit organization offering U.S. military veterans the opportunity to enjoy competition and community through golf. Membership is open to all U.S. veterans — wounded, non-wounded, disabled, active duty and retired — as well as to their families, including parents, siblings and dependents who are at least 18 years old.
