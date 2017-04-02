Quiet morning gives way to repeat champion

Miguel Angel Jimenez needed a playoff to top Gene Sauers.
The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.
#MS200 The Band Perry superfan Josh Williams meets The Band Perry before their concert at the Mississippi Bicentennial in Gulfport.
West Harrison topped Pascagoula 7-3.
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, who is featured in the official Mississippi Bicentennial stamp, performs while children and adults enjoy the first day of activities at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
Judy Redshaw of the Kiln Business Council describes the tabletop model of the community created for #MS200.
Glen Day finished at 4-under on Day 1 at Fallen Oak.
John Daly shot a 3-under on Day 1 in the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
The ReStore will open April 15 in Gulfport.
Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. #MS200