MGRC qualifier set for Tuesday at Diamondhead

The qualifier for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic will tee off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Diamondhead Country Club with several familiar pros set to participate.
Those taking part are in the hunt for approximately five spots in this week’s PGA Champions Tour event, which will be held Friday-Sunday at Fallen Oak in Saucier.
Geoffrey Sisk, Marion Dantzler, Jeff LeMaster, John Ross and Don Bell all advanced into Tuesday’s competition after taking the top five spots in Friday’s pre-qualifier at Diamondhead Country Club.
Sisk, a native of Arlington, Massachusetts, and Tim Thelen, who both used last year’s qualifier to advance to the MGRC, are competing again on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s qualifier is open to the public.
Among those competing Tuesday at Diamondhead Country Club are:
▪ Guy Boros, who attended the University of Iowa and was a three-time All-Big Ten member of the golf team. Boros has played on the PGA Tour and the Nationwide Tour in relatively equal amounts over the course of his career, recording about a dozen top-10 finishes.
▪ Craig Parry, an Australian professional golfer who has 23 career wins, including two on the PGA Tour – the 2002 WGC-NEC Invitiational and the 2004 Ford Championship at Doral.
▪ Blaine McCallister attended the University of Houston and was a member of the golf team. His college roommates were future fellow professional golfer Fred Couples and future CBS Sports golf host Jim Nantz.
▪ John Inman, who won two PGA Tour events. His first win came in the 1987 Provident Classic by one stroke over Bill Glasson and Rocco Mediate. Inman’s second win came during a 5-man playoff at the 1993 Buick Southern Open.
Game plan
What: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic qualifier
When: 8 a.m., Tuesday
Where: Diamondhead Country Club
Admission: Open to public
