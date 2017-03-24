Golf

March 24, 2017 3:56 PM

Five advance to participate in MGRC qualifier at Diamondhead

By Patrick Magee

Five men qualified to participate in Tuesday’s Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic Open Qualifier during a pre-qualifier at Diamondhead Country Club on Friday.

The five players will be back at Diamondhead Country Club on Tuesday, aiming to earn one of the five spots in the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, which will take place March 31-April 2 at Fallen Oak in Saucier.

Geoffrey Sisk, who is a native of Arlington, Massachusetts, came in first on Friday with a round 70, 2-under. Sisk has played in four career Champions Tour events.

Marion Dantzler of South Carolina finished second to qualify with a 71.

Jeff Lemaster, John Ross and Don Bell all tied for third with a 72 to earn the last three spots in the MGRC qualifier.

