Here’s some ‘antifreeze’ for the Coast golfers out there

Golfers winterize their cars, lawnmowers and even their golf carts, but as the Polar Vortex approaches the No. 1 Tee, linksters should pay attention to their bodies and what their anatomy calls for when a wind vest is not enough to do the body good. Put a little antifreeze in your golf bag.
Staying in shape over the winter can ensure that handicaps won’t rise with spring temperatures, but ignoring workouts can take an index to new heights. By focusing on three important areas, golfers can let the big dog eat when Jack Frost melts.
Golf is about fundamentals, and a body’s core as it lies in front of a fireplace begs golfers to confront the fundamental of staying in shape. According to Healthline.com, “your overall strength and flexibility will improve your swing and shave strokes off of your game.” Planks, squats and crunches served with the oyster dressing this winter.
Flex those muscles. As the core becomes stronger, a shag bag of flexibility will be a golfer’s best friend when the tarps are removed. Dustin Johnson, who smashes a golf ball from one zip code to another, says that “a lot of my distance comes from my flexibility.”
Coil, coil, distance will double.
Finally, indoor practice can shovel away ice on shafts. Golfers can swing weighted clubs in front of a mirror in the garage, practice clutching that perfect grip and work on their swings on good days when the practice range opens. While most days require golfers to bundle up, when the sun shines in the dead of winter, take advantage.
Golf games don’t have to suffer November through February. A strong core, a flexible body and a fundamentally strong swing will defeat the winter 6 and 5 in 2017. Put another log on winterizing the golf swing as temperatures dip.
Comments