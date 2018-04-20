Ole Miss coaches Matt Luke and Kermit Davis to visit Gulfport Monday on Rebel Road Trip

Gulfport native and new Ole Miss head football coach MattLuke headlines the speakers in his hometown on Monday as the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip visits the Mississippi Gulf Coast as part of the 13-stop caravan.
The event, which also features new men's basketball coach Kermit Davis, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork and Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter, will be held at the Great Southern Club at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served. The cost of admission, which includes a lunch buffet, is $25 per person and $40 for reserved seating. For more details, visit www.rebelroadtrip.com or call the alumni office at 662-915-7375.
The Great Southern Club is located at 2510 14th street on the 15th floor.
The seventh-annual BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip reaches seven states and three new destinations in Charlotte, Pensacola and New York City. Other stops include New Orleans, Birmingham, Memphis and seven cities across Mississippi.
“As it has in the past, the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip is going to provide an excellent platform to introduce our new coaches and personally thank Rebel Nation for its unwavering support,” Ole Miss communications director Kyle Campbell said in a press release. “We look forward to once again partnering with the Alumni Association and connecting with our fans, not only locally, but in some of our nation’s largest markets.”
In addition to the speakers, the meetings include autograph sessions, photo booths, official merchandise, commemorative posters, a video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation and the Alumni Association. There will also be photo opportunities with the Egg Bowl trophy.
In its first six years, the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip has visited 37 markets and nearly 22,000 fans. The tour has touched seven states and such major metropolitan cities as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Little Rock and Nashville, among others.
