Harrison Central center Bryce Ramsey, center, makes a block against Jefferson Davis.
Ole Miss

Coast star offensive lineman announces SEC pledge, feels like he’s found ‘home’

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

March 07, 2018 08:30 AM

One visit to Oxford was all Harrison Central junior offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey needed.

The center announced Wednesday morning that he has decided to verbally commit to Ole Miss after making an official visit to the campus over the weekend.

“When I took the visit this past weekend it felt like it was home,” Ramsey said. “It felt like I was meant to be there.”

When asked if he was still willing to listen to other schools, Ramsey was confident in his decision.

“I’m going to shut my recruitment down, focus on going to Ole Miss,” he said.

Ramsey picks the Rebels over other offers that include Florida State, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Memphis, Alcorn State and Jackson State.

Bryce Ramsey
Harrison Central offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

A 6-foot-3, 340-pound lineman, Ramsey wants to play center at the next level and he likes the fact that second-year head coach Matt Luke played the same position for the Rebels.

“He’s a very exciting coach,” Ramsey said. “He’s always pumped up, jumping around on the field. I like that.”

Ramsey said he had a strong feeling that he would commit to the Rebels before he even left for Oxford last week. When the Ole Miss players made him feel at ease, that helped him make his decision.

“The players knew who I was when I went up there,” Ramsey said. “They talked to me like I was actually on the team.”

He likes the idea of playing in his home state and that was a big selling point for Luke and his staff.

“Coach Luke was saying ‘Mississippi made, we have a lot of talent in Mississippi,’ ” Ramsey said. “Some of them are going out of state, but I’m behind him.”

It’s often the dream of a Mississippi high school athlete to compete in the SEC, but that didn’t serve as much of a motivation for Ramsey.

“To be honest, not really. When I was younger, I didn’t really watch football at all,” Ramsey said. “I just played it.”

Ramsey said that he is considering graduating in December so he can get on campus for spring practice in 2019.

Harrison Central converts botched PAT to shock Pascagoula 29-27 in overtime. Patrick Ochspochs@sunherald.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333

Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach

