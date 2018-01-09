The grand marshal of Biloxi’s Krewe of Neptune should know how to throw beads and Moon Pies

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke is getting back to his Gulf Coast roots.
Never miss a local story.
The Gulfport native and former Gulfport Admiral standout was announced Monday as the grand marshal of the Krewe of Neptune’s Mardi Gras parade.
“Are you ready ....” posted the Krewe of Neptune on the organization’s Facebook page, referencing Ole Miss’ “Hotty Toddy” chant to announce the news.
Neptune’s parade is scheduled to roll at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in downtown Biloxi.
Luke’s big 2017 seems to be rolling over into the new year.
The former Rebel was elevated to interim head coach of his alma mater prior to the 2017 season when Hugh Freeze abruptly quit. Despite the cloud from the NCAA investigation smothering the program for the last five years, Luke managed to guide the Rebels to a 6-6 record and an upset victory over rival Mississippi State.
In the days after the Egg Bowl victory, the interim tag was removed from Luke’s title, making him the Rebels’ full-time head coach.
Last month, Ole Miss launched a “Mississippi Made” billboard ad campaign featuring Luke, with one of the signs posted in downtown Gulfport.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments