Ole Miss coach Matt Luke kisses the Golden Egg trophy following the team's 31-28 win over Mississippi State in Starkville, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Luke, a Gulfport native, will be the 2018 Neptune Parade grand marshal.
The grand marshal of Biloxi’s Krewe of Neptune should know how to throw beads and Moon Pies

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

January 09, 2018 08:33 AM

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke is getting back to his Gulf Coast roots.

  Video: Krewe of Neptune lights up the night in Biloxi

    The Krewe of Neptune rolls through downtown Biloxi as the sun sets on Saturday, February 6, 2016.

Video: Krewe of Neptune lights up the night in Biloxi

The Krewe of Neptune rolls through downtown Biloxi as the sun sets on Saturday, February 6, 2016.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

The Gulfport native and former Gulfport Admiral standout was announced Monday as the grand marshal of the Krewe of Neptune’s Mardi Gras parade.

“Are you ready ....” posted the Krewe of Neptune on the organization’s Facebook page, referencing Ole Miss’ “Hotty Toddy” chant to announce the news.

Neptune’s parade is scheduled to roll at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in downtown Biloxi.

Luke’s big 2017 seems to be rolling over into the new year.

The former Rebel was elevated to interim head coach of his alma mater prior to the 2017 season when Hugh Freeze abruptly quit. Despite the cloud from the NCAA investigation smothering the program for the last five years, Luke managed to guide the Rebels to a 6-6 record and an upset victory over rival Mississippi State.

In the days after the Egg Bowl victory, the interim tag was removed from Luke’s title, making him the Rebels’ full-time head coach.

Last month, Ole Miss launched a “Mississippi Made” billboard ad campaign featuring Luke, with one of the signs posted in downtown Gulfport.

  Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

    Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades.

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach

    Gulfport native and new Ole Miss coach Matt Luke discusses his 47-27 win over South Alabama in Oxford. Quarterback Shea Patterson also talks about his head coach.

Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach

