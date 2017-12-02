Ole Miss gives Patterson permission to explore a transfer

Twenty four hours after Ole Miss received its NCAA sanctions, the school gave quarterback Shea Patterson a chance to explore transferring.
The Ole Miss Spirit and Tupelo Daily Journal both reported Saturday Patterson filled out a “permission to contact” form which opens the door for schools to contact Patterson or Patterson to contact them.
According to the Spirit, Michigan is the place where Patterson will end up if he leaves Ole Miss. The Rebels (6-6) went 5-7 in 2016, but won’t be eligible to play in a bowl game until 2019.
Patterson completed 166 of 260 passes for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, including setting a Ole Miss single-game record with 489 passing yards against Tennessee-Martin.
But Patterson suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU on Oct. 21.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
