Ole Miss Rebels head coach Matt Luke leads his team onto the field before the game between Ole Miss and South Alabama at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, MS, Saturday, September 2, 2017. The Rebels expect to find out the NCAA’s decision on its investigation into recruiting violations on Friday.
Ole Miss

Ole Miss to receive NCAA ruling on Friday, sources say

By Antonio Morales

Clarion Ledger

November 30, 2017 09:46 AM

OXFORD

Ole Miss has received its 24-hour notice of a Committee on Infractions ruling, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the Clarion Ledger.

According to those sources, a decision, including penalties Ole Miss could potentially receive, will be delivered at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will be made public later that morning. It will also detail any punishment for participants in the case, including former head coach Hugh Freeze and several former assistant coaches and staff members.

According to the NCAA, the university is notified the morning before an announcement that the decision is announced.

“The university is notified the morning before an announcement and then receives the materials the same day of the announcement in the morning,” Stacey Osburn, the NCAA’s director of media and public relations said. “The Committee on Infractions provides the decision to the school via an email with the full report document.”

The football program faces 21 allegations, including 15 Level I violations. It contested at least portions of nine of them at its Committee on Infractions hearing, which took place on Sept. 11 and 12 in Covington, Kentucky. Ole Miss is up against a variety of allegations ranging from academic fraud to rogue boosters paying prospective recruits.

The university self-imposed a postseason ban, which led to it also surrendering its postseason revenue of nearly $8 million this season.

A little more than 11 weeks have passed since Ole Miss had its hearing, beyond the time frame given then for an expected decision. Besides passing through the entirety of the 2017 season, Ole Miss has hired coach Matt Luke to lead the program earlier this week.

  • How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

    Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork and football coach Hugh Freeze talk during the Rebel Road Trip’s stop in Pascagoula about the effect of the NCAA investigation on the school and the football program. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork and football coach Hugh Freeze talk during the Rebel Road Trip’s stop in Pascagoula about the effect of the NCAA investigation on the school and the football program. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

