Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf catches a winning touchdown over Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson on the final play. Metcalf apologized Sunday for his controversial touchdown celebration in the Egg Bowl. David Stephenson Associated Press

Two Ole Miss players apologize for antics in Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

November 26, 2017 01:45 PM

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and defensive linemen Breeland Speaks issued statements regarding their antics in Thursday’s 31-28 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State at Davis-Wade Stadium.

Metcalf did a dog pee celebration following his touchdown catch in the third quarter. Speaks was ejected late in the fourth quarter after a second unsportsmanlike penalty. As Speaks headed to the locker room, he waved to the MSU crowd.

“I’m sorry for my actions in the Egg Bowl,” Metcalf said. “I let my emotions get the best of me in the game, and what I did is not a reflection of my coaches or the university.”

Added Speaks: “Thursday night was certainly a chippy game, and in the fourth quarter, I let my emotions get the best of me. I regret those actions, and I look forward to learning from this experience.”

Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke, a former Gulfport High standout, also responded to Metcalf and Speaks’ actions in the Rebels’ season-finale.

“While I could not be prouder of the effort by our team in Thursday’s Egg Bowl victory, I was also disappointed in how some of our players let their emotions get the best of them,” Luke said.

“Those actions are not representative of who they are as men and not indicative of the type of behavior we instill in our student-athletes. This will serve as a teaching moment for these men, and we look forward to seeing them grow from this experience.”

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

