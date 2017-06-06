Ole Miss responds to NCAA’s notice of allegations

The continuing battle between the NCAA and Ole Miss took another step Tuesday with the school releasing its 125-page response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations.
“Although we agree several violations occurred, we do not agree that credible and persuasive evidence supports all of the allegations in the Notice,” Ole Miss said in its response.
NCAA charges
In the original NOA in January 2016, the Ole Miss football team faced 13 charges. Nine were either added or expanded in the NCAA’s amended NOA in February.
Among the allegations, the NCAA charged Ole Miss with a lack of institutional control and Freeze with poor oversight of his assistants, who are accused of a number of violations.
At the time, Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork — with Freeze and school chancellor Jeffrey Vitter by his side — said the school would contest five of the new charges. Ole Miss had a 90-day deadline to issue a formal response, leading to the latest release. The NCAA now has 60 days to build its case summary before going before the Committee on Infractions.
More background
The NCAA started investigating Ole Miss’ football, track and women’s basketball programs back in 2012. After previously concluding the football investigation, the NCAA re-opened the case after lineman Laremy Tunsil’s disastrous 2016 NFL Draft day. The NCAA separated the football investigation from the other programs in October.
According to Yahoo! reporter Pat Forde, the NCAA offered immunity to several players at rival SEC West programs for testimony against Ole Miss.
Accusations span the tenures of both Houston Nutt and Freeze. Nutt coached in Oxford from 2008 to 2011; Freeze took over in 2012.
Rebel Road Trip
Back in April, when Bjork and Freeze were in Pascagoula for the annual Rebel Road Trip stop, both tried to ease the concerns of their fans.
Ole Miss has already self-imposed a reduction of 11 scholarships over four years and a 2017 bowl ban.
“There’s so much to gain during a football season,” Freeze said in April. “It’s certainly disappointing to not have the opportunity (to play for a bowl), but there will be lessons learned from going through this. They’ll have their own set of values late in life. It will have no effect on them developing as a player, person and in academics.”
After seeing plenty of success during Freeze’s tenure, including a Sugar Bowl victory in 2015, the Rebels failed to make the postseason last season after a 5-7 finish.
Recruiting hit
The NCAA cloud has smothered the program’s recruiting efforts.
According to 247Sports.com’s composite team rankings, the Rebels ranked 8th nationally in 2013, 15th in ’14, 17th in ’15 and 5th in ’16. February’s class, however, plummeted to 31st. Very early rankings for the 2018 class have Ole Miss 45th, which is good enough for 10th in the conference.
