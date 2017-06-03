East Central tight end dreams of Ole Miss offer

When East Central senior tight end Brad Cumbest walked into Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze's office Saturday morning, he had a pretty good idea what the topic of conversation would be.
Just as he suspected, Cumbest picked up his first SEC scholarship offer
“I was a little shocked, but I knew it was going to come with me and him talking in his office,” Cumbest said. “It was coach Freeze.
“It was awesome. I was talking with the head football coach of an SEC team. I was shaking really bad.”
Cumbest took part in a camp at Ole Miss on Friday, but his visit with Freeze got pushed back to Saturday morning.
The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Cumbest left the meeting with a positive impression of Freeze.
“I think he's an honest guy,” he said. “He's a better dude than what the media says about him.”
Cumbest, who took part in a camp at Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, informed his parents of the offer after walking out of the meeting.
“My mom cried a little,” he said. “My dad was super pumped up.
“My No. 1 goal was to play for an SEC team and that was it.”
Cumbest's also holds scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette and Nicholls.
Cumbest, who plans to visit LSU for a camp on Sunday, landed the offer from ULL after running the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds on Tuesday in Lafayette.
With Ole Miss jumping on board, Cumbest is likely to get increased interest from some of the other top programs in the region.
Cumbest caught 30 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns last season in a run-heavy offense at East Central.
He's worked hard to improve on his route running and the results are obviously helping him out on his campus visits.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
