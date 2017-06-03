East Central tight end Brad Cumbest runs the ball while St. Stanislaus' Corbin Blanchard pushes him towards the sidelines on Oct.14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
East Central tight end Brad Cumbest runs the ball while St. Stanislaus' Corbin Blanchard pushes him towards the sidelines on Oct.14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central tight end Brad Cumbest runs the ball while St. Stanislaus' Corbin Blanchard pushes him towards the sidelines on Oct.14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Ole Miss

June 03, 2017 3:24 PM

East Central tight end dreams of Ole Miss offer

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

When East Central senior tight end Brad Cumbest walked into Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze's office Saturday morning, he had a pretty good idea what the topic of conversation would be.

Just as he suspected, Cumbest picked up his first SEC scholarship offer

“I was a little shocked, but I knew it was going to come with me and him talking in his office,” Cumbest said. “It was coach Freeze.

“It was awesome. I was talking with the head football coach of an SEC team. I was shaking really bad.”

Cumbest took part in a camp at Ole Miss on Friday, but his visit with Freeze got pushed back to Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Cumbest left the meeting with a positive impression of Freeze.

“I think he's an honest guy,” he said. “He's a better dude than what the media says about him.”

Cumbest, who took part in a camp at Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, informed his parents of the offer after walking out of the meeting.

“My mom cried a little,” he said. “My dad was super pumped up.

“My No. 1 goal was to play for an SEC team and that was it.”

Cumbest's also holds scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette and Nicholls.

Cumbest, who plans to visit LSU for a camp on Sunday, landed the offer from ULL after running the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds on Tuesday in Lafayette.

With Ole Miss jumping on board, Cumbest is likely to get increased interest from some of the other top programs in the region.

Cumbest caught 30 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns last season in a run-heavy offense at East Central.

He's worked hard to improve on his route running and the results are obviously helping him out on his campus visits.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama 2:31

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama
New Yorker pays off school lunch debt in Jackson County 0:41

New Yorker pays off school lunch debt in Jackson County
Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU 1:46

Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU

View More Video

Sports Videos