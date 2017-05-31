Former Ole Miss head football coach dies at 80

Former Ole Miss football Ken Cooper died Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held Sunday Hodgson Chapel in Savannah, Ole Miss officials announced Wednesday.
Cooper, 80, was the Rebels coach from 1974 to 1977. Before succeeding Johnny Vaught, Cooper was the Rebels’ offensive line coach.
At Ole Miss, Cooper was 21-23. His best season came in 1975 and was named SEC coach of the year. But Cooper is best-known for the Rebels’ 20-13 upset over eventual 1977 national champion Notre Dame.
Cooper was a standout end at Georgia from 1955 to 1957.
Cooper and his wife, Teresa, had three children and resided on Skidaway Island, Ga.
