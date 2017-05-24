Ole Miss, UCLA will tangle for Women’s College World Series berth

Ole Miss is heading to the West Coast for its first Super Regional berth in softball.
The Rebels will face fifth-seed UCLA (45-13) in a best-of-3 Super Regional, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night in Los Angeles. ESPN will televise the series.
“We are just excited to have a shot at getting to the College World Series,” Ole Miss coach Mike Smith said after the team won the Oxford Regional on Sunday. “We are two games away from playing in Oklahoma City.”
Former Harrison Central High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College pitcher Kaitlin Lee leads the Rebels’ hopes of reaching the Women’s College World Series. She was SEC’s Tournament MVP after leading Ole Miss to the league title.
Lee (23-10) tied two season records this year. She tied Madi Osias’ single-season wins record, and Amanda Fine’s single-season school record with 26 complete games.
“I’ve always been ready and the go-to when pressure is on,” Lee said.
Rachel Garcia (20-7) is UCLA’s ace. The Pac-12 freshman of the year has three saves, a 1.84 earned-run average and a team-best 179 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings.
Game 2 will be played at 8 p.m. Friday and Game 3 at 6 p.m. Saturday (if necessary). ESPNU will televise Game 2. ESPN will broadcast Game 3.
NCAA Super Regional
Teams: Ole Miss at UCLA
When: Thursday, 8 p.m. (ESPN); Friday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Where: Los Angeles
