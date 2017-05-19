Auburn claims series over Ole Miss

The Ole Miss baseball team fell to No. 23 Auburn 9-1 in the second game of the series at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers’ defense stopped the Rebels twice with plays at home plate, keeping them off the board until the seventh inning.
Ole Miss (31-24, 13-16 SEC) recorded seven hits on the night, but Auburn's mound was dominated by freshman Davis Daniel (4-2) who went 6.1 innings, not allowing a run for the fifth time this season.
Making his 10th start, Ryan Rolison (6-3) went 3.2 innings tallying three strikeouts of the 21 batters faced. The Tigers plated five runs off of the southpaw, who suffered his first loss in his last three starts. Out of the bullpen, Connor Green threw 3.1 innings of relief and allowed only one hit while collecting a new season-high in strikeouts with five.
The Tigers (34-21, 16-13 SEC) were the first to score as they loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, and Auburn's Josh Anthony hit a single down the left field line to bring in two. However, Rolison responded with a strikeout-walk-strikeout to strand three Tigers.
Ole Miss came out in the second ready to fight back, as Ryan Olenek reached first on a walk followed by the Rebels’ first hit of the night from Bryan Seamster. With a runner at third, Cooper Johnson tried to bunt home a run, but Olenek was out on a play at the plate from AU catcher Blake Logan.
Rolison notched a big strikeout to end the second inning leaving an Auburn runner stuck at third, but the Tigers’ bats did not slow down as they added two runs in the third.
The Rebels’ fourth inning mirrored the second as Tim Rowe hit his ninth double of the season, and Seamster moved him over to third with a single. Johnson followed by reaching first on a fielder's choice, but Rowe was out at home on another play at the plate.
The Auburn offense kept it going in the fourth, adding one on the scoreboard off Greer Holston who made his eighth relief appearance of the season. The Tigers picked up four more in the fifth with a triple and a pair of doubles before sophomore hurler Connor Green worked the Rebels out of the inning.
Ole Miss, coached by Mike Bianco, threatened in the seventh, putting two runners on and posting its first run of the night on a Tate Blackman RBI single.
