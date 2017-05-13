Ole Miss

May 13, 2017 9:11 PM

Lee, Ole Miss win first-ever SEC softball tournament title

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Ole Miss pitcher Kaitlin Lee continued her historic season on Saturday night.

Lee pitched the Rebels past LSU 5-1 in the SEC softball tournament finals. It’s the first ever tournament crown for Ole Miss, who clinched the SEC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Lee, a former Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout, pitched a complete game. She scattered five hits and struck out and was the first pitcher to throw every in the SEC tournament since Alabama in 2011.

“It’s all my adrenaline and energy,” Lee said after the SEC semifinals. “Everybody in the dugout will tell you that I don’t ever go down - it’s always up more, up more, up more.

“Sometimes I do need to take a deep breath when I get really excited, but that’s what carries me. And then you always got to think in the back of your mind about the minute details of what you’re spinning and what your pitches are doing.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama 2:31

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze says Rebels ready for FSU, Alabama
Watch highlights from Oak Grove-Gulfport 4:49

Watch highlights from Oak Grove-Gulfport
#EmptyTheTanks protest in Gulfport 1:04

#EmptyTheTanks protest in Gulfport

View More Video

Sports Videos