Lee pitches Ole Miss into SEC Softball Tournament Finals

Behind the right arm of pitcher Kaitlin Lee, Ole Miss earned its first-ever trip in the SEC Softball Tournament Championship Game.
The former Harrison Central High and Mississippi Gulf Community College standout pitched Ole Miss past Alabama 4-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Lee (19-10) struck out two and allowed seven hits in a complete game. She’s now 3-0 in the SEC Tournament as Ole Miss became the first eighth seed to reach the tournament finals.
“My main goal was just to spin it as hard as I could and trust my legs,” Lee said after the game. “My energy and adrenlin gets me where I need to go.”
Ole Miss will play the LSU-Auburn winner later at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Miranda Strother's second-inning run was the 136th of her career, giving her sole possession over most runs scored in Ole Miss program history.
Ole Miss senior Dakota Matiko also homered for the Rebels, who also beat Mississippi State and top-ranked Florida in the SEC Tournament this week.
