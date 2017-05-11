Lee helps Ole Miss shock top-ranked Florida in SEC softball tournament

Behind a two-hitter from pitcher Kaitlin Lee, Ole Miss likely clinched a berth in the NCAA Softball Regional Tournament.
The 18th ranked Rebels scored two first-inning runs en-route to a 2-0 shutout victory over No. 1 Florida on Thursday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Dylinn Stancil’s two-run double was the game’s only scoring.
Lee pitched a complete game and struck out four with no walks for her 18th win of the season.
The former Harrison Central High and Gulf Coast CC standout shined for the second straight game. In a 2-1 first-round win over Mississippi State on Wednesday, Lee allowed just one run off five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Ole Miss plays Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday and will can be seen on ESPNU.
