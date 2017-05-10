Chad Kelly reportedly has signed a four-year contract with the Denver Broncos.
QB Chad Kelly makes it official: He’s a Denver Bronco

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

May 10, 2017 3:13 PM

It’s official. Chad Kelly is a Bronco.

The former Ole Miss quarterback signed a 4-year deal with Denver on Wednesday, earning a $65,000 signing bonus in the process, according to Mike Klis of 9Sports.

Kelly was the 253rd pick in April’s NFL Draft, earning the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Kelly, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, missed the last three games of his senior campaign after tearing his ACL. He rehabbed his knee, but injured his hand during Pro Day at Ole Miss just prior to the Draft.

The injuries, coupled with some off-field issues, sank his draft stock. But his on-field performances and pedigree (he’s the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly) was enough for Denver general manager John Elway to pull the trigger on him in the seventh round.

What happens now is up to Kelly and the Broncos.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

