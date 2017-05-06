No. 5 Florida nips Ole Miss

Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first four innings, but No. 5 Florida rallied to claim a 7-4 win in game two of the series Saturday night at McKethan Stadium.
The Gators (34-13, 15-8 SEC) used a three-run eighth to break a 4-4 tie and knock off the Rebels (29-19, 11-12 SEC).
Leadoff hitter Tate Blackman tied his career high in hits, going 3-for-5 throughout the night. The second baseman, along with fellow infielder Colby Bortles, recorded doubles to reach base for the 14th consecutive contest. Five of the Rebels' seven hits were doubles, including a two-RBI double by designated hitter Tim Rowe. Making his first career start in right field, Bryan Seamster added a double of his own and scored two of the team's four runs.
In his eighth start of the season, Ryan Rolison pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. The southpaw worked out of multiple jams and exited with Ole Miss ahead. Closer Dallas Woolfolk (3-2) was forced to enter the game early in the seventh with the Rebels clinging to a one-run lead.
Ole Miss tallied all seven hits off UF starter Brady Singer, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 7.0 innings. Nick Horvath (3-0) and Michael Byrne (12) each tossed a scoreless inning to factor into the game's decision. Florida recorded 13 hits, including three apiece from JJ Schwarz and Mark Kolozsvary.
Comments