Ole Miss QB is final pick in NFL Draft

For the second straight year, Mr. Irrevelant will remain in the state of Mississippi.
The Denver Broncos selected Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly with the last pick of the NFL Draft. He was the 253rd overall selection.
Southern Miss cornerback Kalan Reed was Mr. Irrevelant last year when he was picked by the Tennessee Titans.
Kelly suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in the Rebels' 37-27 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 5, ending his season with three games remaining.
That injury prevented him from taking part in the Senior Bowl and he didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine, limiting his chances to impress NFL coaches. Off-the-field issues such as an arrest for disorderly conduct in his hometown of Buffalo and his decision to run onto the field during a high school football game likely played a role in his failure to receive an invite.
During the summer after the draft, the new Mr. Irrelevant and his family are invited to spend a week in Newport Beach, California, where they enjoy a golf tournament, a regatta, a roast giving advice to the new draftee, and a ceremony awarding him the Lowsman Trophy, which shows a player fumbling.
