Three Mississippi college players selected on final day of NFL Draft

Two Ole Miss players were taken in round six of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Ole Miss defensive tackle D.J. Jones was selected by the San Francisco 49ers on the 198th overall selection. Six picks later, the New York Jets picked Rebels cornerback Derrick Jones.
Mississippi State offensive tackle Justin Senior was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round. He was the 210th player picked.
Jones played at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Ole Miss. During two seasons at Ole Miss, Jones had 70 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Derrick Jones had five pass defended and two interceptions, tying for second on the team. He also played wide receiver with the Rebels.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments