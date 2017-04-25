Ole Miss’ Ross Bjork, Hugh Freeze try to ease concerns of fans

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork could easily have shied away from another lengthy Rebel Road Trip answering all the questions surrounding the football program.

Instead, they scheduled a tour with as many stops as ever.

After a morning stop in Dallas, the two men were in Pascagoula late Tuesday afternoon to meet with the Rebel faithful, who are upbeat but have reason to be concerned.

The NCAA charged Ole Miss with lack of institutional control and Freeze with poor oversight of his assistants, who are accused of blatantly cheating.

Ole Miss, which self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2017 football season, has until the end of May to submit its response to the NCAA.

The message from Bjork on this year’s Rebel Road Trip: “This too shall pass.”

“People are walking out confident in our approach and leadership,” Bjork said. “It’s great to be an Ole Miss Rebel. One thing can’t drag us down because our university is stronger than that.”

Bjork is tasked with easing the concerns of fans, and it’s up to Freeze to put a team on the field that can hang tough in the brutal SEC West. That will be a challenge for a program that played in major bowl games in 2014 and 2015, then fell to 5-7 in 2016.

He’ll have to find a way to motivate a team that has no chance at a bowl bid.

“There’s so much to gain during a football season,” Freeze said. “It’s certainly disappointing to not have the opportunity (to play for a bowl), but there will be lessons learned from going through this. They’ll have their own set of values late in life. It will have no effect on them developing as a player, person and in academics.”

August or September

Bjork believes the NCAA issue will be resolved by the end of August or at some point in September. He wouldn’t speculate on what the outcome may be.

“We’re not the final say-so,” he said. “The committee is. But I believe we’ve taken meaningful action and we’ve taken responsibility where necessary. We have good precedent on our side.”

Bjork and Freeze have faced packed rooms so far on the Rebel Road Trip and the two men hope that translates into continued support headed into the 2017 season.

“Every venue has been really packed,” Bjork said. “In Dallas, we had standing room only. Corinth is always packed and we expect the same (in Pascagoula). As far as season tickets go, football is down a little, but that’s OK. We’re ahead of 2015. Last year was a record year and we have a lot of time to catch up.”

Freeze said his staff continues to be aggressive on the recruiting trail, targeting top high school players, but he knows the NCAA ruling will take its toll on the recruiting class of 2018.

“Our guys do a good job of recruiting and Ole Miss is an easy place to recruit to,” he said. “People who spend time there know that. We’re in on the right guys, top guys. The good thing about this class is that they will know the totality of everything before they make a decision. That’s progress for us, moving forward. We’re getting ready to put it behind us.”