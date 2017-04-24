Ole Miss

April 24, 2017 11:53 AM

Rebel Road Trip makes Pascagoula stop Tuesday

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The Rebel Road Trip will make a stop in Pascagoula on Tuesday.

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork are are set to visit the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday as part of the annual pilgrimage around the Magnolia State and other towns in the South.

Freeze and Bjork are set to visit Dallas at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning before flying back to South Mississippi.

Bjork and Freeze will be at the Laurel Country Club at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Rebel Road Trip will make its Oxford stop at 7:30 a.m. on April 28 at the Oxford Conference Center. There are also visits planned for Memphis and Jackson in July.

Freeze is entering his sixth year as head coach with a record of 69-32. He led the Rebels to a Peach Bowl bid in 2014 and a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State in 2015.

The Rebels had their first losing season under Freeze in 2016 at 5-7.

The NCAA has charged the university with a lack of institutional control for its football program, bringing about a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2017 season.

Bjork has been the Ole Miss athletic director since 2012 after he was hired away from Western Kentucky.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. The cost for a reserved table of eight is $300. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.

To buy tickets in advance, visit RebelRoadTrip.com.

Rebel Road Trip

What: Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, athletic director Ross Bjork visit fans

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Pascagoula

