Rebel Road Trip makes Pascagoula stop Tuesday

The Rebel Road Trip will make a stop in Pascagoula on Tuesday.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork are are set to visit the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday as part of the annual pilgrimage around the Magnolia State and other towns in the South.
Freeze and Bjork are set to visit Dallas at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning before flying back to South Mississippi.
Bjork and Freeze will be at the Laurel Country Club at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Rebel Road Trip will make its Oxford stop at 7:30 a.m. on April 28 at the Oxford Conference Center. There are also visits planned for Memphis and Jackson in July.
Freeze is entering his sixth year as head coach with a record of 69-32. He led the Rebels to a Peach Bowl bid in 2014 and a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State in 2015.
The Rebels had their first losing season under Freeze in 2016 at 5-7.
The NCAA has charged the university with a lack of institutional control for its football program, bringing about a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2017 season.
Bjork has been the Ole Miss athletic director since 2012 after he was hired away from Western Kentucky.
Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. The cost for a reserved table of eight is $300. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
To buy tickets in advance, visit RebelRoadTrip.com.
Rebel Road Trip
What: Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, athletic director Ross Bjork visit fans
When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Pascagoula
