Dominant pitching leads Ole Miss over Missouri

Getting bumped up a day in the rotation didn’t seem to affect Ryan Rolison. The freshman left-hander pitched 6.0 shutout innings Saturday evening to lead the Ole Miss baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Missouri in game two of the Southeastern Conference series at Swayze Field.
The Rebels (24-15, 8-9 SEC) limited the Tigers (27-13, 8-9 SEC) to only three hits throughout the game, including one during the first eight innings. Rolison (5-2) allowed one hit and struck out a career-high nine, while working around five walks. He retired 14 of the final 16 hitters he went up against and even went through the order without allowing a baserunner at one point in the contest. The freshman had to move up in the rotation after projected starter David Parkinson woke up Saturday morning with a stomach virus.
Another freshman, Will Ethridge, tossed a pair of scoreless frames by retiring all six hitters he faced. Closing out the game, Dallas Woolfolk got his eighth save.
Five different Rebels recorded one hit apiece. Senior Colby Bortles had the biggest hit of the game with a two-RBI single in the fifth, which ended up being the game winner. Will Golsan scored two of the Rebels’ three runs, and Tim Rowe added an RBI as well. Ryan Olenek continued to be a double machine, hitting his team-leading 14th of the season.
For the second consecutive night, the Tigers had their starting pitcher go the distance. After getting his start pushed back, Missouri ace Tanner Houck (3-6) suffered the loss by allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 8.0 innings of work. Trey Harris’ solo home run in the ninth avoided the shutout for Missouri.
