Ole Miss drops series opener to Missouri

The Ole Miss baseball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but it was Missouri that claimed a 9-3 win in the series opener Friday night at Swayze Field. The Rebels (23-15, 7-9 SEC) out-hit the Tigers (27-12, 8-8 SEC) 10-7; however, a complete game from last-minute starter Cole Bartlett (5-0) helped the visitors take game one of the conference set.
Junior right fielder Will Golsan went 3-for-4 with two runs to pace the Ole Miss bats, recording his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the season. Colby Bortles added two singles as each of the first five batters in the lineup recorded at least one hit.
Ole Miss starting pitcher James McArthur (2-3) only allowed three hits and one walk, but two of those hits were home runs. He also left the game with a Tiger on base that ended up scoring, and his night ended with four runs surrendered through 6.0 innings.
Bartlett was a late addition to the lineup card as Missouri ace Tanner Houck was a scratch just minutes before the start of the contest. In the nine-inning performance, Bartlett gave up three runs (two earned) on 10 hits. He did not issue a walk and only struck out three, but the righty forced four double plays throughout the night to prevent any rallies by the Rebels.
At the plate for Missouri, Brett Bond hit a two-run homer on a night where he reached base four times. Connor Brumfield added a dinger and scored three runs as the team’s leadoff hitter. Brian Sharp knocked in a pair of Tigers and tallied two hits as well.
Ole Miss is coached by Mike Bianco.
