Holston, Ole Miss hammer UAPB

The Ole Miss baseball team jumped out to an 8-1 lead after the first two innings, cruising to a 14-6 midweek win over UAPB Wednesday night at Swayze Field.
On the mound, freshman Greer Holston (2-2) won his second game in as many starts. The righty from St. Stanislaus lasted 5.0 innings and struck out a career-high seven hitters.
The Rebels (23-14) plated six runs in the second, tying their highest offensive output in an inning all season, to remain undefeated all-time (7-0) against the Golden Lions (12-24).
Eleven Rebels recorded hits throughout the night, led by third baseman Colby Bortles. The senior went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs. Ryan Olenek and Tim Rowe added three RBI as well, producing doubles to knock in multiple runs. In his second start of the season, sophomore DJ Miller hit his first career home run.
Ten different Rebels scores runs as well with Tate Blackman crossing the plate a game-high three times. Off the bench, Ole Miss went 3-for-4 pinch hitting as Bryce Blaum, Michael Fitzsimmons and Bryan Seamster chalked up singles.
Second baseman Aderly Perez hit two home runs to pace UAPB at the plate, while two other Golden Lions recorded multi-hit games. Starting pitcher Nathan Sawrie (2-4) took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks through 2.0 innings.
