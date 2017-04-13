Ole Miss’ Senquez Golson brought a gun to Mobile airport, report says

Former Ole Miss and Pascagoula football and baseball standout Senquez Golson reportedly brought a gun in his carry-on bag to an Alabama airport Wednesday but was not arrested.
The Associated Press later confirmed the former Panther was briefly detained at the Mobile Regional Airport when security agents found the unloaded pistol.
According to Mobile Regional Airport police chief Brian Fillingim, Golson was stopped and questioned before being allowed to board his flight.
Fillingim also told the AP that similar incidents happen a couple of times a month and that the Transportation Security Administration typically imposes fines.
According to Fillingim, Golson “was extremely nice, polite, didn’t give him any problems whatsoever.”
TMZ’s initial report didn’t include a lot of details other than the gun in question was a Glock .45 caliber pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
The former Rebel has had a tough run since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past two years, Golson has played exactly zero regular season games. Golson missed all of 2015 with a shoulder injury. All of 2016 was lost to a left foot injury.
Golson was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school but ultimately turned down a signing bonus of more than $1 million to attend Ole Miss. Although his collegiate career also got off to a slow start, Golson ended up earning All-America honors by his senior season.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments