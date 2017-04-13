Hugh Freeze set to visit Pascagoula on Rebel Road Trip

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork are headed back to Pascagoula.
The two men are set to visit the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 as part of the Rebel Road Trip.
“We are honored to once again be hosting the Rebel Road Trip in Pascagoula,” president of the Jackson County Ole Miss Alumni Club Jim Williams said in a press release. “We always have large, festive crowds when the Road Trip comes to the Coast, and this year’s event promises to be the same. It’s a great time for all Ole Miss supporters to get together and visit, plus hear excellent presentations from Coach Freeze and Ross Bjork.”
Freeze is entering his sixth year as the head coach at Ole Miss with a record of 69-32. He led the Rebels to a Peach Bowl bid in 2014 and a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State in 2015.
The Rebels had their first losing season under Freeze in 2016 at 5-7.
The NCAA has charged the university with a lack of institutional control for its football team, causing the program to institute a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2017 season.
Bjork has been the Ole Miss athletic director since 2012.
Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. The cost for a reserved table of eight is $300. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit RebelRoadTrip.com.
