Report: Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly has pro day cut short

Chad Kelly didn’t have the pro day he had hoped for Monday.
The Ole Miss quarterback and nephew of Jim Kelly reportedly aggravated his wrist while throwing during the school’s pro day. He had thrown less than two dozen passes before stopping his workout for NFL scouts.
Chad Kelly's pro day was cut short due to a wrist injury. He was out here throwing briefly, and then stopped.— Brian Scott Rippee (@bsrippee) April 3, 2017
Pro days are meant to give draft hopefuls a chance to work out for NFL scouts in familiar surroundings and with teammates. It’s one more opportunity to run the 40-yard dash, lift in the weight room and run drills. For some players who were not at the NFL Combine — like Kelly — it’s one last chance to catch the attention of NFL teams. For others, it’s an opportunity to improve their draft stock. Teams also host players for personal workouts and interviews.
Kelly has had a difficult build up to the April 27-29 NFL Draft. Once thought of as a potential high-round draft prospect, Kelly was uninvited to the annual NFL Combine in February due to off-field issues. That news came after his senior was cut short when he tore his ACL during the Rebels’ 37-27 win over Georgia Southern in November.
Kelly’s off-field problems have been well documented from his time at Clemson to East Mississippi Community College and then Ole Miss.
Although he didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January, Kelly addressed his past.
“(NFL teams are) thinking that it’s going to be taking a chance on me, for sure,” he said. “I’ve made stupid mistakes in the past. I can’t deny that. But with that being said, I’ve learned from it. I’m not the same person I was a long time ago.”
During his two years in Oxford, Kelly threw 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns.
NFL.com’s 5.4 draft grade ranks Kelly as the seventh-best QB in the 2017 draft class.
