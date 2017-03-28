Ole Miss’ Greer Holston continues to shut out opponents

Former St. Stanislaus ace Greer Holston had another strong showing Tuesday.
The Ole Miss freshman started for the Rebels in their school day game against Arkansas-Little Rock and tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings before giving way to Ole Miss’ relievers. Holston was in line for the win, but UALR rallied to tie the game before Michael Fitzsimmons’ pinch-hit single in the 10th inning gave the Rebels a 5-4 win.
Holston allowed three hits, two walks and hit another batter. He also struck out three. His 5 1/3 shutout innings extended his streak to 12 1/3 innings without surrendering a run.
In nine appearances and three starts, Holston is 0-2 with a 2.28 ERA. He has struck out 24 against nine walks in 23 2/3 innings and is limiting opponents to a .235 batting average.
Fellow freshman Houston Roth struck out the side in the 10th to earn his first collegiate win. Colby Bortles and Cole Zabowski led the Rebels (16-9) with two hits apiece.
