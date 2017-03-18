Vanderbilt evens series against Ole Miss

No. 15 Vanderbilt used its lefty-heavy lineup to hit three home runs to beat 14th ranked Ole Miss 6-2.
The setback also ended a five-game winning streak for the Rebels (13-6, 1-1 SEC).
The Commodores (13-7, 1-1 SEC) scored three runs in the fourth to end a scoreless streak of 48.0 innings by Rebel pitching. Brady Feigl (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits in 5.1 innings.
Will Golsan went 2-for-4 as the leadoff hitter to pace the Ole Miss bats. Thomas Dillard added a homer for the Rebels, his third of the season.
Left-handed hitters Will Toffey, Stephen Scott and Jeren Kendall accounted for the three Vanderbilt home runs, all to right field. Righty Patrick Raby (3-2) earned the win, giving up two runs on four hits in 6.0 innings.
Feigl held Vanderbilt without a hit through the first three frames. Ole Miss scored first with a run in the third. Kyle Watson walked before advancing into scoring position on a wild pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Cooper Johnson moved his teammate 90 feet away from home. With the infield coming in for a play at the plate, Grae Kessinger hit a chopper right to the second baseman. As Watson sped towards home, the throw went wide of the plate as both runners were safe. The failed fielder’s choice gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead.
The Commodores countered with three runs to take their first lead of the series and end the scoreless innings streak by Ole Miss pitching. Following a base hit to start the inning, Vanderbilt belted back-to-back homers courtesy of Toffey and Scott. Despite the rough start to the inning, Feigl remained calm and retired three straight hitters to end the inning. Another Vanderbilt run in the sixth made it a 4-1 game.
Dillard sliced into the lead with a solo blast to right field in the seventh, but Vanderbilt got the run back in the eighth to keep the margin at three.
