Ole Miss shuts out Nicholls State 5-0

Nicholls left fielder Chet Niehaus watches a two - run homer by Tate Blackman of Ole Miss go over the left field fence at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Ole Miss shortstop Kyle Watson flings the ball to first after fielding a ground ball against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nicholls shortstop Joey Morales runs down a ground ball against Ole Miss at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nicholls right fielder Gavin Wehby chases a ball that went over his head against Ole Miss at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Roy Rolison of Ole Miss tosses a pitch against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Ole Miss shortstop Kyle Watson tries to lay down a bunt against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nicholls right fielder Gavin Wehby makes a sliding catch of a ball hit to right field against Ole Miss at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nicholls shortstop Joey Morales tosses the ball to Ethan Valdez to force out Bryan Seamster of Ole Miss at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Ole Miss shortstop Kyle Watson throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Will Golsan of Ole Miss gets a high five after scoring against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Ole Miss left fielder Bryan Seamster catches a fly ball near the warning track against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Ole Miss second baseman Tate Blackman is safe at home to score another Rebel run against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nicholls shortstop Joey Morales makes a diving stop of a ground ball against Ole Miss at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Will Golsan of Ole Miss is safe at first despite the high tag of Gage Teer of Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Ole Miss shortstop Kyle Watson catches a fly ball in shallow left field against Nicholls at MGM Park, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
