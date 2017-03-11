Feigel pitches Ole Miss over Furman

OXFORD Brady Feigl struck out 10 in the longest outing of his career to help Ole Miss beat Furman 5-0 Saturday at Swayze Field.
Feigl (2-1) retired 24 of the 28 batters he faced, while reaching double digits in strikeouts for the first time in his career. For the second consecutive day, Will Stokes secured the shutout by keeping the Paladins (8-6) off the scoreboard in the final inning of play.
In his second career start at first base, Michael Fitzsimmons homered for the first time this season. His two-run home run in the second started the Ole Miss scoring.
One inning later, two more runs came across to give Ole Miss a 4-0 lead. Ryan Olenek and Tate Blackman started the scoring frame with a single and a hit by pitch, respectively. Colby Bortles nearly left the yard, but his fly ball was caught on the warning track in right-center field and allowed Olenek to advance to third.
With runners on the corners, the pair of Rebels pulled off a double steal to add another run. Blackman slid safely into second, and Olenek scooted home on the throw down. With Fitzsimmons still at the plate, a sharply hit ball went right through the third baseman’s legs to bring Blackman home and double the Rebels’ advantage.
Ole Miss added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth for the game’s final five-run difference. Golsan led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Back-to-back flyballs, the latter a sac fly by Blackman, brought Golsan around the bases to make it 5-0. Stokes finished the job with a scoreless ninth to solidify another shutout.
