Ole Miss' Parkinson narrowly misses no-hitter against Furman

OXFORD Behind David Parkinson’s 8.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball, No. 14 Ole Miss beat Furman 2-0.
The Rebel starting pitcher faced the minimum Friday night, keeping the Paladins (8-5) hitless through the first seven innings.
Parkinson (3-1) struck out a career-high nine hitters and did not issue a walk during his longest outing as a Rebel. The Henrico, Virginia, native had a no hitter intact until a leadoff single to center in the eighth inning, but the Furman baserunner was wiped off the bases on a groundball double play.
Will Stokes completed the shutout for Ole Miss (9-5), earning his fourth save of the season and 14th of his career to move into sole possession of sixth on the Ole Miss all-time saves list.
At the plate, sophomore Ryan Olenek matched his career high with three of the Rebels’ six hits. Tate Blackman added an RBI single, while Will Golsan and Grae Kessinger scored the two Ole Miss runs.
Ole Miss is coached by Mike Bianco.
Comments