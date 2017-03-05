Ole Miss, Mississippi State each fall on the road

Ninth-ranked Ole Miss lost its third straight, falling to No. 1 TCU 5-3 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park
The Rebels (7-4), coached by Mike Bianco, were swept at the Shriners Classic at Houston.
Colby Bortles homered, delivering a two-run bomb over the railroad track. Tate Blackman and Will Golsan added two hits each. Blackman scored a run and knocked in another.
Brady Feigel (1-1) took the loss against TCU (10-1).
Oregon 6, Mississippi State 5: A walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning enabled the Ducks to take two of three series against the defending SEC regular-season champions.
Jake Magnum had four hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, extending his hitting streak to 25 games. Ryan Gridley added three hits and an RBI. Brent Rooker finished with two hits and an RBI.
MSU lost the series opener Friday 1-0 and won 5-4 Saturday.
