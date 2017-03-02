Moss Point’s Keshun Wells living a dream at Ole Miss

Former Moss Point football star Keshun Wells is living a dream at Ole Miss.
Wells, a running back, joined the Ole Miss football team on Thursday for spring practice, an athletic department spokesman confirmed to the Sun Herald
Wells shared the news on his Twitter account and he said that he was excited to be joining a close friend, Biloxi's Kweisi Fountain, on the roster.
“We always grew up seeing ourselves playing with each other and now we finally get that chance,” Wells said. “That's like my brother.”
Wells rushed 123 times for 793 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Moss Point in 2014.
Fountain is listed as a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back.
