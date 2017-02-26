Ole Miss remains unbeaten

OXFORD For the second straight weekend, No. 8 Ole Miss swept a ranked opponent at Swayze Field.
The Rebels (7-0) remained undefeated on the 2017 campaign with an 8-6 victory over No. 23 UNCW Sunday afternoon.
Ole Miss scored three runs in the third to jump out to an early advantage. The lead grew to as much as seven before the Seahawks (3-3) attempted a late-inning comeback. However, the Rebels held on to move to 7-0 for the first time since 2013.
Seven different Rebels recorded base hits, including designated hitter Tim Rowe. The junior college transfer went 2-for-4 in his first start at Ole Miss, earning his first RBI as well. Speaking of RBI, senior Colby Bortles post a team-high three to go along with his second home run of the season. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Ryan Olenek added two runs and two RBI to help the Rebels sweep the series.
Ole Miss starter Brady Feigl (1-0) earned his first victory of the year, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Dallas Woolfolk collected his second save of the weekend.
Marist 9, Mississippi State 8: Marist built an 8-1 lead and held off the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field. Ryan Cyr (0-1) took the loss for the Bulldogs.
MSU got on the board in the third inning when Jake Mangum scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Alexander.
Marist responded with three runs in the fourth, with Lazar and Pat Lightner scoring on a double by Gregoire. Kapuscinski then found home by way of a groundout by Kocinski.
The Bulldogs started clawing back in the fifth with a pair of runs. Brant Blaylock scored on a Marist error, followed by Mangum scoring on a wild pitch.
The Red Foxes scored their final run in the sixth on a single by Andrew Rouse that drove in Kapuscinski.
MSU then made things interesting with four runs in the sixth. Alexander laced a double down the left field line that drove in Blaylock and Josh Lovelady. Alexander and Mangum then scored on a single by Ryan Gridley.
The Bulldogs scored their final run in the seventh when Tanner Poole scored on a groundout by Mangum.
