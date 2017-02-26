Ole Miss

February 26, 2017 5:08 PM

Former MGCCC, Harrison Central High pitcher leads Ole Miss over No. 23 USF

By James Jones

Former Harrison Central and MGCCC pitcher Kaitlin Lee improved to 4-2 as Ole Miss routed No. 23 USF, 12-1, Sunday at the Hatter Invitational.

Lee, in her sixth start of the season, gave up just one run off three hits in five innings for Ole Miss (12-2). At the plate, freshman Dylinn Stancil went a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI, while fellow freshman Alyssa Gonzalez drove in a career high four runs off a 3-run blast in the fourth inning.

Southern Miss: The Lady Eagles (7-5) beat Jacksonville State 6-4 Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. Bailey Stokes homered for the Lady Eagles.

Southern Miss used two pitchers. Peyton Carter got the nod for her first start as a Golden Eagle. Carter allowed four runs on seven hits in 2  1/3 innings of work with one strikeout. Jade Lewis entered in the middle of the third inning and allowed zero runs on two hits in 4  2/3 innings of work with two strikeouts. Lewis (1-0) got the win.

Mississippi State: Olivia Golden’s three-run homer in the fourth inning lifted the Lady Bulldogs over Southern Illinois 6-2 on Sunday at home. Holly Ward (2-1) got the win in relief for MSU (10-3).

Ole Miss

