Ole Miss wins final two games at Houston Classic

Miranda Strother and Dominique Salinas each hit a homer and had two RBI as Ole Miss pounded Rhode Island 18-4 to close out the Houston Classic on Sunday. Kylan Becker also had three RBI, Brittany Finney got the victory in a five-inning, mercy rule contest.
The Rebels (6-2) also run-ruled Houston 12-3 in the other game as Ashton Lampton had three RBI. Alyssa Gonzalez, Dylinn Stancil and Courtney Syrett also had two RBI. Alyssa Clayton got the win.
Southern Miss: The Lady Eagles (5-5) lost two of three games on Sunday to conclude its annual Black and Gold Invitational softball tournament.
The Lady Eagles beat Mississippi Valley State 3-1 as Chase Nelson had two hits. Samantha Robles got the win for Southern Miss going five innings. In the first two games, Nicholls State swept the Lady Eagles 3-1 and 3-2. The first game was the completion of a contest suspended Friday because of rain in the bottom of the fifth inning. Samantha Adams scored the Lady Eagles’ only run in game one. Tori Dew drove in both RBI for Southern Miss in Game 2. Jacksonville State beat Southern Miss 2-0 on Saturday.
Mississippi State: The Lady Bulldogs (6-3) won three of four games at the Puerto Vallarta Tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. MSU beat Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 6-3 Saturday night as Kat Moore and Calyn Adams each had two hits. Alexis Silkwood (5-0) earned the victory to remain unbeaten In the tournament, MSU beat both Fresno State 4-1 and Texas Tech 6-3, but fell to Cal State Fullerton 6-1.
