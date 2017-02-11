Former HCHS, MGCCC pitcher shines in Ole Miss debut

Ole Miss 2, Loyola Marymount 0
Pitcher Kaitlin Lee dominated in her Division I debut for Ole Miss on Friday at the Easton Invitational in Fullerton, Calif.
The ex-Harrison Central High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College All-American allowed one hit allowed on 68 pitches as Ole Miss beat Loyola Marymount 2-0.
Lee dominated the first four innings without allowing a baserunner. She finished the contest with two strikeouts in the game, and gave up a leadoff single in the fifth inning.
