February 11, 2017 3:26 PM

Former HCHS, MGCCC pitcher shines in Ole Miss debut

By James Jones

Ole Miss 2, Loyola Marymount 0

Pitcher Kaitlin Lee dominated in her Division I debut for Ole Miss on Friday at the Easton Invitational in Fullerton, Calif.

The ex-Harrison Central High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College All-American allowed one hit allowed on 68 pitches as Ole Miss beat Loyola Marymount 2-0.

Lee dominated the first four innings without allowing a baserunner. She finished the contest with two strikeouts in the game, and gave up a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

