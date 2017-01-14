South Carolina downs Ole Miss

Chris Silva scored a career high 16 points and tied his best with 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 67-56 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 SEC) are off to their best league start since the 1997 team, which won South Carolina’s only SEC regular season title.
PJ Dozier added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who never trailed despite missing 10 straight shots at one point in the first half.
But the Rebels (10-7, 1-4) were shooting just as poorly and turning the ball over more. And when Ole Miss went the final 4:06 of the first half without a point, the Gamecocks lead grew from 25-20 to 34-20 at the break.
Ole Miss was missing its leading scorer, Deandre Burnett, who sat on the bench with a boot on his leg. The junior averages 18 points a game. Cullen Neal led Ole Miss with 12 points.
Foul trouble hurt the Rebels, coached by Andy Kennedy. Marcanvis Hymon got four fouls in the first half and Mississippi had four more players pick up four on a team that played just eight men.
The Rebels shot 30.9 percent (17-of-55) after shooting just 27.5 percent last game against Georgia. Mississippi’s four SEC losses have come by seven points to Florida; 22 to Georgia; 23 to Kentucky.
Charlotte 82, Southern Miss 66: Anthony Vanhook scored 16 points off the bench as the 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) won at home. Jon Davis added 15 points and seven assists for Charlotte, Quentin Jackson scored 13.
Quinton Campbell led Southern Miss (5-12, 2-3) with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Khari Price added 10 points and six assists.
Comments