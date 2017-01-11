Ole Miss

Ole Miss hires Koscuisko native as wide receiver coach

By James Jones

Ole Miss named Jacob Peeler its wide receivers coach, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Wednesday.

The Kosciusko native served the last four seasons on the staff at Cal. He was a graduate assistant in 2013-14 before being promoted to assistant coach for inside receivers in 2015.

“Jacob has quickly developed a reputation as an elite recruiter and an outstanding offensive coach who relates well to his players,” Freeze said in a press release. “He is Mississippi born and bred and should be able to hit the ground running as we continue to elevate our program.”

