Ole Miss hires Scott as new D-line coach

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze announced the hiring of Tray Scott as assistant coach Sunday.
Scott worked the last two years as defensive line coach at North Carolina.
“We knew we had a star on our staff when Tray was with us as a graduate assistant, and we are thrilled to welcome him back,” Freeze said in a statement.
“With the experience he has gained as a coach and recruiter since his first stint here, Tray will bring great energy and leadership to our defensive line and allow us to continue our success at that position.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments