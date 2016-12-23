Lubick, Peveto join Ole Miss football staff

Recruiters and position coaches Matt Lubick and Bradley Dale Peveto were added to Ole Miss’ football staff, the school announced Friday.
Lubick, Oregon’s offensive coordinator last season, comes back Oxford for his second stint as the Rebels’ wide receivers coach. Peveto, who comes to Ole Miss from LSU, will coach linebackers and serve as special teams coordinator.
As Oregon’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Lubick led a Ducks unit that was one of the best and most balanced in the country.
“Coach Lubick worked with a prolific Oregon offense that ranked among the national leaders in every statistical category, including scoring, rushing and passing, and that experience will be invaluable as we elevate our offense,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said in a statement. “Having served alongside Matt in the past, I know the kind of coach, recruiter and man that he is. He will be a perfect fit for our staff.”
Peveto is a former linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at LSU and also was a head coach at Northwestern State.
“Coach Peveto's experience is exactly what we need at the linebacker position and special teams,” Freeze said. “At LSU, he coached some of the nation’s best in those areas and won a national championship. He has also proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country, and we could not be more excited to welcome him to Ole Miss.”
