Report: Ole Miss lands its next offensive coordinator

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman tweeted Thursday that Ole Miss will hire Sam Houston State offensive coordinator Phil Longo to run its offense.
OleMiss hires Phil Longo as OC. His stats in RedZone TD%, 3rd down O & yds per carry are eye-popping: https://t.co/fW55dgnUSJ via @FoxSports— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2016
Longo is perceived as an up-and-coming college football coach who has been the point man on Sam Houston State’s up-tempo, high-scoring offense.
Longo will replace long-time Rebel offensive coordinator Dan Werner, who was let go Dec. 8.
In October, Feldman wrote a story calling Longo “the coach behind college football’s most prolific offense.”
It’s easy to see why when looking at the Bearkat’s performance. Sam Houston State led the FCS in offense this year, averaging 547.3 yards per game. They also averaged 7.17 yards per play and 49.5 points per game — second to James Madison by just .1 points per contest.
More news
Feldman also announced that long-time Ole Miss defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is joining his brother, Lane, as Florida Atlantic’s defensive coordinator.
#FAU is hiring #OleMiss DL coach Chris Kiffin as Owls new DC, source tells @FOXSports ..— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2016
Ole Miss is still without a defensive coordinator after Dave Wommack announced prior to the Egg Bowl that he was retiring. A decision with his replacement is expected to be made shortly.
FootballScoop.com reported former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff is expected to take Wommack’s position. He’s currently on Auburn’s staff.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments