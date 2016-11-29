Ole Miss’ Evan Engram wins Conerly Trophy

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram was named Mississippi’s top college football player in 2016, earning the C Spire Conerly Trophy during a ceremony at the Clarksdale Country Club on Tuesday night.
Engram beat out nine other finalists, including Mississippi State WR Fred Ross, Southern Miss RB Ito Smith, Delta State RB Chris Robinson, Alcorn State LB Darien Anderson, Belhaven QB Hunter McEachern, Jackson State DE/LB Javancy Jones, Millsaps DL Alex Foust, Mississippi College WR/KR Marcel Newson and Mississippi Valley State QB Austin Bray.
Engram joined five other Rebels who have won the award, including QB Stewart Patridge (1997), RB Deuce McAllister (1999), QB Eli Manning (2001, 2003), LB Patrick Willis (2006) and QB Bo Wallace (2012).
Engram is the nation’s leading tight end with 5.9 catches per game and 84.2 receiving yards per game. He ranks top three among all Southeastern Conference players of any position in both catches and yards per game. His eight touchdowns are tied for second nationally among tight ends.
Engram holds Ole Miss records for most catches, yards and touchdowns in a season and a career by a tight end. He is the nation’s active leader among tight ends with 2,320 career receiving yards. In 2016, he racked up 65 catches for 926 yards and eight TDs.
